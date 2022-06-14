UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Allocates Rs 3bln For ST&IT Dept

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs three billion for Science and Information Technologies in the budget 2022-23.

The Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra said that Rs one billion has been allocated for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPBOIT), Rs 220.

5 million for Youth Skills Development, Rs 770.3 million for setting up of Technology Zones and IT parks in different districts of the province.

Similarly Rs 450.6 million has also been earmarked for citizen facilitation centers across KP, he told the House during budget speech.

