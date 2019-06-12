KP Govt allocates Rs 408 mln for Social Welfare, Women Development in fy 19-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The department of Social Welfare and Women Development Wednesday said that the provincial government has allocated Rs 408 million for the department in annual development program in the fiscal year 2019-20.

In a statement issued here, it said that the Chief Minister has given approval to the development budget for 11 ongoing and four new projects of the department.

It said that during the fiscal year 2018-19 the finance department released 252 million rupees for development projects of the department out of which Rs 155 million has so far been spent and rest of the amount would be spent before end of the current financial year.

It said the provincial government was paying attention to social welfare and women development sector which was evident of the fact that Chief Minister and Chief Secretary themselves visited various projects of the departments and resolved the issues being on spot.