KP Govt allocates Rs 50 mln for welfare of transgender

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra on Monday announced Rs 50 million for transgender community to bring them into mainstream of life.

Presenting the financial budget 2022-23 in provincial assembly, the Minister said the government was committed to welfare of weak and vulnerable segments of society, adding that 100 million has been allocated in the budget for welfare of senior citizens for and Rs 450 for minorities.