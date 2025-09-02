Open Menu

KP Govt Allocates Rs 500 Million For Flood Relief In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KP govt allocates Rs 500 million for flood relief in Merged Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam Tuesday informed that the provincial government has so far released Rs. 8 billion for flood-affected areas, including Rs. 500 million specifically allocated for the merged districts under the flood relief fund.

According to Aslam, Rs. 1.5 billion were released yesterday for flood-hit areas, while Rs.

1 billion have been allocated under the food stamp program. He further stated that each flood-affected household is being provided with Rs. 15,000 worth of dry ration.

In addition, Rs. 1.56 billion have been released to the Communication and Works Department for road clearance and repair works in the affected areas.

The advisor emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation measures for all flood victims in the province.

