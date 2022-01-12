KP Govt allocates Rs 6.64bn for Kalash Valley to promote culture, tourism

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 10:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities' Affairs, Wazir Zada Wednesday said the provincial government had allocated Rs 6.64 billion for Kalash Valley to promote its culture and tourism by expanding road network in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over the maiden meeting of Kalash Valley Development Authority. Members of the authority, including Maqsood-ul-Mulk, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Saifullah Baig and Ahmad Ali, General Manager (GM) KP Culture and Tourism Authority, and representatives of C&W and forest departments attended the meeting.

The participants while welcoming the establishment of the authority, said the step would help promote the unique Kalash culture while the locals would get employment opportunities.

The promotion of tourism and socio-economic uplift would help improve the life standard of the poor residents of the valley, they added.

The special assistant said the project would be launched soon. Besides construction, rehabilitation and land settlement, hefty funds were allocated for celebration of the religious festivals of minority communities, he added.

He said Kalash was a unique culture. The Muslims and minority communities in the Kalash Valley were living in harmonious environment, he added.

