KP govt allocates Rs1093.501 million for tourism sector

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs1093.501 million for 21 ongoing projects of Rs788.501 million and six new schemes of Rs305.000 million, totally 27 projects of Rs1093.501 million in the next year fiscal budget for the year 2020-2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs1093.501 million for 21 ongoing projects of Rs788.501 million and six new schemes of Rs305.000 million, totally 27 projects of Rs1093.501 million in the next year fiscal budget for the year 2020-2021.

Speaking in the budgetary session in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the tourism sector was the priority sector for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said development of Mahudand Lake, Swat the government allocated Rs80.

000 million, developmental of Chorr Allai as tourist spot Rs80,000 million, operationalization and infrastructure development IT/MIS and capacity building of KP CTA and regional offices at divisional level Rs 510 million, arrangement of events in tourism and culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs290.000 million, developing of camping pods sites and rest houses in KP Rs250.000 million.

He said for new programme an allocation of Rs3,195.000 million and the total allocation for the tourism sector is Rs145,916.515 million.