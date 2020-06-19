KP Govt allocates Rs183.9bln budget for merged districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday allocated Rs183.9 billion budget for merged district of province.

Presenting the budget for financial year 2020-21 in the Khyber Pakhtnkhwa Assembly, the Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said that Rs52billion has been allocated for the Salaries of Employees, Rs36 billion for non-salary (O&M, Contingencies, District Non-salary), Rs24 billion for Provincial Development Program, Rs 10.2 billion for District Development Program, Rs49 billion for Agricultural Innovation Program and Rs12.7 billion for Foreign Development Assistance.

Similarly, Finance Minister said that a total of Rs31.341 billion were allocated education, Rs18.603 billion for Health, Rs21.434 billion for Home Department, Rs19.149 billion allocated for Relief and Rehabilitation, Rs17.559 billion for Communication and Works, Rs9.233 billion for Finance, Rs8.149 billion for Planning and Development, Rs 6.943 billion for Irrigation, Rs4.784 billion for Higher Education, Rs 4.

532 for sports, Culture and Tourism Department and Rs 5.339 billion for Agriculture Department.

The Finance Minister further said that Rs4.354 billion allocated for Drinking Water (PHE), Rs 3.600 billion for Local Government, Rs2.699 billion for Energy and Power, Rs 2.275 billion for food, Rs 1.615 billion for Industries, Rs 1.404 billion for Law and Justice, Rs 1.305 billion for Forestry, 5.986 billion for Revenue and Estate and Rs 568, Rs 560, Rs 330, Rs 260 million allocated for Social Welfare, General Administration, Auqaf and Religious, Minority and Mines and Mineral Department respectively.

The Minister further said that Rs217 million allocated for Technical Education, Rs181 million for IT, Rs148 million for Relations, Rs 100 million for Transport, Rs 77 million for Treasuries, Rs 66 million for Excise and Taxation, Rs 50 million for Special Initiatives, Rs 42 million for Population Welfare, Rs10 million for Environment, Rs 09 million for Bureau of Stats and Rs 05 million has been allocated for Zakat and Usher.