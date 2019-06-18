KP govt allocates Rs20 billion for sports, tourism in budget

The government of KP has allocated a record Rs20 billion budget for a total of 75 schemes in sports, tourism, archaeology, culture and youth affairs in fiscal budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The government of KP has allocated a record Rs20 billion budget for a total of 75 schemes in sports, tourism, archaeology, culture and youth affairs in fiscal budget 2019-20.

An official source in finance department revealed that the amount would be spent on 43 ongoing and 32 new schemes.

The ongoing schemes included multi-purpose gigantic sports projects from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan, tourism projects and projects for youth affairs, he said adding Rs 2090.240 million would be earmarked for 32 new schemes.

The government has allocated Rs5.5bn for the merged tribal districts for development of sports infrastructure construction of 1000 grounds at Tehsil and district levels.

The department of archaeology would get Rs433.052m for 15 schemes, the youth affairs Directorate would get Rs240 million.

In tourism sectors, the government has proposed funds for Shiekh Badin tourist resort in D I Khan, marketing mix strategy for new tourist destinations, establishment of tourism complex at Peshawar, Construction of recreational Park at Hund Swabi, holding of important tourism festivals in KP, small scale tourism promotion activities, development of entertainment areas and establishment of recreational facilities for promotion of tourism and others.

The government has allocated Rs2.5 billion for roads development to tourism sites in Malakand, Rs2.4 billion for Hazara and Rs600 million for establishment of Female Indoor Sports facilities at Divisional Headquarters in KP. The motor sports arena would be developed at cost of Rs96 million.

Managing Director Tourism said that World Bank was giving US $33 million to develop link-road project to Kalam-Kumrat-Dir Upper-Chitral and Hunza valleys.