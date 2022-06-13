UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Allocates Rs37bln For TMAs, Development Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs 37 billion for Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and development authorities in the finance budget 2022-23.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra told the provincial assembly that Rs 24.6 billion has been allocated for Tehsil government development, Rs9.

4 billion for Local Council Grant, 2 billion for TMAs and Rs 1 billion for development authorities.

Similarly, Rs 18 billion has been allocated for village and neighbourhood governments including 16.4 billion for as development budget for village and neighbourhood governments and Rs 2 billion for expanding janitorial services.

He said that Rs 6 billion has also been specified for Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Waster and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).

