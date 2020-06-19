KP govt allocates Rs5.7 billion for rehabilitation of provincial roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs5.7 billion for rehabilitation of provincial roads during year 2020-21.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that special attention would be given to rehabilitation and construction of roads in all divisions of the province for which Rs3.5 billion have been allocated.

He said that amount would be utilized for construction of 835 kilometre roads in Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, D I Khan and Bannu divisions.

He said that Rs 4.2 billion would be utilized to make Mardan-Swabi road a dual carriageway.

Jhagra said that Rs800 million has been allocated to continue construction of 88 MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project and 157 MW Maidan Hydropower Project would be completed with Rs 600 million on emergency basis.