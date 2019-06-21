KP Govt allocates Rs59bln multi-faceted development package for merged areas

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has allocated Rs59 billion for multi-faceted development programs for merged areas of erstwhile Fata under 10 years development plan in budget 2019-20 to bring this hitherto neglected area at par with developed districts of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has allocated Rs59 billion for multi-faceted development programs for merged areas of erstwhile Fata under 10 years development plan in budget 2019-20 to bring this hitherto neglected area at par with developed districts of the country.

This huge amount would be mainly spent on improvement and development of health, education, sports, tourism, clean drinking water, energy, local government and infrastructure development in all tribal districts to expedite pace of economic development and facilitate its people, according to budget documents.

In the first three years, focus would be made on generation of employment opportunities, health, education and economic development while in the second phase focus would be made on development of infrastructure, roads and bringing improvement in electricity system.

In the third phase, preference would be given to small and medium projects that were producing quick results besides provisions of special funds for all the projects announced by Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To bring improvement in health sector, the Government has allocated Rs30 billion to fulfill shortage of staff in new health units besides Rs85million for improvement of district headquarters hospitals and Rs60 million for mobile hospital programs in all tribal districts.

Likewise, Rs20 million would be spent on Expanded Program for Immunization, Hepatitis control and other health programs besides allocation of Rs130million for establishment of trauma, accidents and emergency centres in all DHQs hospitals of tribal districts.

In addition to provision of Rs40 million for portable ultrasound in all existing health units, the Government has taken a principal decision to establish a state-of-the art college in Kurram tribal district to provide professional health education to students at their doorsteps.

To improve education and literacy ratio, the KP Government has earmarked Rs850 million for upgradation of Primary schools to middle, middle to high and high to higher secondary schools in all tribal districts and former frontier regions.

Under Quick Impact Program, Rs500 million would be spent on up-gradation of existing 21 higher secondary schools and Rs280 million on purchase of furniture to functional schools in all tribal districts.

As many as Rs46million allocated for introducing of early childhood education program, Rs40 for addressing problem of shortage of staff in new opened educational institutes, Rs20 million for provision of basic facilities under early childhood education program, Rs95billioin for scholarship of students in all tribal districts besides provision of Rs40 million under Girls Stipend Program to decrease drop out ratio of girls students in class-I and KG I in two districts.

To promote sports and tourism, the KP Government has announced a comprehensive development plan under which Rs59billion would be spent on sports facilities at sub-division and district level and Rs42 billion on expansion of sports activities in all tribal districts.

Under Impact Challenge Program, the Government will spend Rs30 million for economic development of youth whereas Rs45million on renovation and expansion of tourists areas in all tribal districts.

A comprehensive plan for action for development of electricity and energy sector has been announced in tribal areas with allocation of Rs300 million for installation of new transformers and repair of existing transmission lines and lining up of new transmission lines besides solarization of schools, basic health units and mosques in all tribal districts.

For local government system, the government has decided to construct a public park at Khyber district with an estimated cost of Rs25million, Rs20million for setting up of fruits and vegetables markets besides launching of small roads and water supply projects in all tribal districts.

To address problem of unemployment, the government has announced creation of 17,000 jobs opportunities for people of tribal districts in fiscal year 2019-20 besides construction of 54 kilometers long Mir Ali-Thall Road in North Waziristan and special amount for blacktopping of roads in all tribal districts.