UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Allocates Rs786 Million For Digitization In Govt Offices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:20 PM

KP govt allocates Rs786 million for digitization in govt offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated seven hundred and eighty-six million rupees for digitization and promotion of information technology in government offices.

The spokesman of Provincial Government while talking to Radio Pakistan said that three hundred and eighty million rupees would be spent on digitization of land record and setting up of service delivery centers.

Two hundred and fifty-six million rupees have been earmarked for digital jobs in the province, he added.

He further said one hundred and fifty million rupees have been set aside for citizen facilitation center and making the Chief Minister office paperless.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Au ..

11 minutes ago

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

22 minutes ago

Ivanka Trump offers support to Pakistan for women ..

49 minutes ago

Eye witness in Mureed Abbas murder case passes awa ..

59 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.