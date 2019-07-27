KP govt allocates Rs786 million for digitization in govt offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated seven hundred and eighty-six million rupees for digitization and promotion of information technology in government offices.

The spokesman of Provincial Government while talking to Radio Pakistan said that three hundred and eighty million rupees would be spent on digitization of land record and setting up of service delivery centers.

Two hundred and fifty-six million rupees have been earmarked for digital jobs in the province, he added.

He further said one hundred and fifty million rupees have been set aside for citizen facilitation center and making the Chief Minister office paperless.