KP Govt allocates Rs786 million for digitization in government offices

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated seven hundred and eighty-six million rupees for digitization and promotion of information technology in government offices.According to media reports three hundred and eighty million rupees will be spent on digitization of land record and setting up of service delivery centers.

Two hundred and fifty-six million rupees have been earmarked for digital jobs in the province.One hundred and fifty million rupees have been set aside for citizen facilitation center and making the Chief Minister office paperless.