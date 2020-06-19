UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Allocates Rs830 Million For Water Projects: Minister

Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

KP govt allocates Rs830 million for water projects: minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Friday in his budget speech said that hefty amount of Rs830million has been allocated for projects related to clean drinking water supply across the province.

In Mansehra, he said a special project under Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme would be started to provide sufficient amount of drinking water to areas in Hazara division.

Besides this, he said an amount of Rs200 million has been allocated for solarization of an overhead water scheme and gravity water supply schemes in the province.

In Gadoon area of Swabi, the construction of Atla Dam would be carried out for provision of clean drinking water.

The minister said that Rs 210million has been allocated for purification and supply of clean drinking water to Kohat from Indus River.

