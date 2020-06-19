KP Govt allocates Rs.I bln to address shortcomings in varsities' resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :PESHAWAR, June 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Jun, 2020 ): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allocated Rs.1 billion fund to address the shortcomings in resources of universities in financial year 2020-21.

KP Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech said that an additional amount of Rs. 500 million would be given to Pak- Austria Fachashule Institute Haripur.

He said that Rs 110.6 million would be spent on University of Engineering and Technology Swat while Rs 1.3 billion would be utilized for construction of 74 colleges.