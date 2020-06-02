UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Allocates Seats For Journalists' Children In Early Age Programing: Advisor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:53 PM

KP Govt allocates seats for Journalists' children in early age programing: Advisor

Advisor to Chief Minister for Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said the government has allocated special seats for children of journalists in early age programming initiative of KP IT board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said the government has allocated special seats for children of journalists in early age programming initiative of KP IT board.

Talking to media here at Peshawar Press Club, he said that KP IT board has decided to make early age programming online keeping in view the emergency situation due to corona pandemic, adding that under the program the students from Grade 6 to 10 would be benefitted.

He said that initially 30 children would attend three-week online training session upon securing admission in the program and the remaining children would be included in the program in second and third phases.

Speaking on the occasion program manager early aging program, Zeeshan Mazher said that under the program the students of government schools are trained in website designing, games, animated cartoons and other software.

He said that due to lockdown the children could get training through online classes so that their precious time could be secured.

He said the last date for registration for the program is June 5 and admission forms could be downloaded from site of early age programming website.

