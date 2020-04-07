UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Allows 24/7 Opening Of Grocery, Medical Stores: Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:52 PM

KP govt allows 24/7 opening of grocery, medical stores: Notification

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday notified 24/7 opening of grocery, medical stores and essential items' shops till April 14 while barbers, beauty parlors shall remain closed till April 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday notified 24/7 opening of grocery, medical stores and essential items' shops till April 14 while barbers, beauty parlors shall remain closed till April 14.

A notification issued here said that the closure shall not be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, karyana shops, bakeries, atta chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops and petrol pumps, fruit and vegetables.

It said that all franchises of cellular service providers and all banks shall continue to implement the protocols for their operations as enunciated in the departmental notification of March 23.

It further added that construction activities, home delivery of medicines and food, money transfer facilities and immediate cargos by shall continue to work under protocols already mentioned in a notification of March 26.

The closure shall not be applicable to essential outlets which provide food for birds and animals, including seeds and fodder and animal feed mills but under strict regulations already circulated by the department.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Money March April All

Recent Stories

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

4 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among poor

4 minutes ago

Corps Commander Conference held to discuss Coronav ..

1 hour ago

Pence Plans 4 Conference Calls With Lawmakers of B ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects special vehicle designed f ..

13 minutes ago

Attributing spread of coronavirus to particular re ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.