KP govt allows 24/7 opening of grocery, medical stores: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday notified 24/7 opening of grocery, medical stores and essential items' shops till April 14 while barbers, beauty parlors shall remain closed till April 14.

A notification issued here said that the closure shall not be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, karyana shops, bakeries, atta chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops and petrol pumps, fruit and vegetables.

It said that all franchises of cellular service providers and all banks shall continue to implement the protocols for their operations as enunciated in the departmental notification of March 23.

It further added that construction activities, home delivery of medicines and food, money transfer facilities and immediate cargos by shall continue to work under protocols already mentioned in a notification of March 26.

The closure shall not be applicable to essential outlets which provide food for birds and animals, including seeds and fodder and animal feed mills but under strict regulations already circulated by the department.