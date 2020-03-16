KP Govt allows exemption on procurement of WHO approved injections

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday accorded exemption to procuring WHO approved injection Meglumine Antimonite for Leishmaniasis cases through WHO from its principal firm

A notification issued by Health Department here said that the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 14(1)(i) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Act, 2012, adding that the exemption has been given on advance payment as one-time specific purchase with immediate effect.