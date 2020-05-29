UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Allows Minority Communities To Perform Worship Under SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:37 PM

KP Govt allows minority communities to perform worship under SOPs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday allowed minority communities to perform worship prayers under standard operating procedures (SOPs) notfied by the Provincial Government against COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday allowed minority communities to perform worship prayers under standard operating procedures (SOPs) notfied by the Provincial Government against COVID-19.

According to spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department, carpets would not be laid on floor and senior persons and small children would perform prayers at home.

Floor would be disinfected before and after the prayers and shaking of hands and hugging should be avoided.

