KP Govt allows opening of cattle markets, milk shops 24/7, COVID-19 death toll rise to 146 in KP: Ajmal Wazir

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allowed opening of cattle markets, milk and dairy shops 24/7 to facilitate people during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allowed opening of cattle markets, milk and dairy shops 24/7 to facilitate people during Ramazan.

Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information told a video link media briefing that the decision to open cattle markets, milk and dairy shops 24/7 has been taken during a high level meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair today.

He said the meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM for Information Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Provincial Police Chief Sanaullah Abbassi, relevant administrative secretaries and representatives of relevant civil and military bodies.

Ajmal Wazir said the forum decided that implementation of SoPs in the shops already allowed to operate would be monitored strictly and in case of non-compliance, the shops would be sealed instead of imposing fines.

He said all schools receiving over 6000 fee per student would give 20pc discount and schools with less than Rs6000 fee would provide 10pc relaxation while owners of shops could not expel tenants on non payment of rent for three months.

Wazir said the forum decided that strategy for the upcoming days would be devised in consultation with other provinces and Federal government in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee, however final decision would be taken keeping in view the peculiar ground realities of the province.

He said the KP Government has decided to establish it's own transmission and grid company to address electricity problems f people swiftly.

Doctors, paramedics and others officials from grade 1 to 22 who died while fighting against COVID-19 on front line would be given Rs7 million package.

He said 106 qurantine centres with 3226 people were active out of total 330 qurantine centres with capacity of 22030 in KP, additing 279 doctors and pernedics were performing duties in these 106 qurantine centres.

The number of coronavirus cases has been surged to 2627 out of which 654 recovered and 146 died in KP.

He said CM KP was mointoring the coronavirous situation around the clock, saying cases in Peshawar were increased which was a matter of great concern.

He paid rich tributes to labourers on international labourers day, saying Government would take every possible steps to address problems of all those labourers who lost jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.