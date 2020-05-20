KP Govt allows opening of retail shops: Ajmal Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allowed opening of all retail shops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to facilitate people on occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr celebrations.

Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to the Chief Minister KP told a news conference that the retail shops were opened in line with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said takeaway and home delivery services from bakeries shops were also allowed beyond the limit of 5p.m.

Ajmal Wazir said the SOPs and conditions regarding time and others will be the same and no compromise would be made on standard operating procedures notified by the Government against COVID-19.

The district administration and police would implement SOPs across the province and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said more relaxation would be given to people, shopkeepers and businessmen if they strictly adhere to SOPs.

Wazir said Eid was arriving and people, traders cooperation was imperative to combat COVID-19.

He said action against hoarders of daily commodities at districts level would continue under anti hoarding ordinance promulgated by KP Govt to ensure smooth flow of essential goods to consumers during Ramazan and after Eid.

Ajmal Wazir said complaints cells were established at RESCU 1122, Health, DCs offices, and Police departments to quickly address people problems.

He said Chief Minister KP was personally monitoring the entire situation on ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all decisions were being taken in interest of people.

The CM Adviser said people of KP has extended full cooperation to Government during the pandemic and advised them to take all precautionary measures during Eid to protect their loved ones against coronavirus.