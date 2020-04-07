KP govt allows private educational institutions to open for first five days for disbursement of salaries

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Tuesday allowed private schools, tuition academies and others similar institutions to open their premises for first five days of every month to facilitate disbursement of salaries to teachers and other staff

According to a notification of the Relief and Resettlement Department, these schools, tuition academies and similar institutions were directed that the administrative staff for disbursement should not be more than four persons.

The order said at the time of disbursement of salaries, not more than five persons should be allowed to receive their salaries at the salary distribution point and availability of sensitizers should be ensured for sanitization of hands by all the staff.

It is mandatory for all the staff to wear masks and maintain three feet distance from each others and all precautionary measures notified by KP Government from time to time should be strictly observed.