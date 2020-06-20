KP Govt allows procuring body for purchasing WHO approved Inejction for Leishmaniasis

UrduPoint.com
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded exemption to Integrated Vector Control/Malaria Control Programme from the provisions of the Act ibid for purchasing of WHO approved Injection Meglumine Antimonite for Leishmaniasis cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded exemption to Integrated Vector Control/Malaria Control Programme from the provisions of the Act ibid for purchasing of WHO approved Injection Meglumine Antimonite for Leishmaniasis cases.

A notification issued here said that under the law the procuring entity could only purchaes the injection Meglumine Antimonite for Leishmaniasis cases through UNICEF from its principal firm with advance payment as a one time specific purchase with immediate effect.

