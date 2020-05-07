KP Govt allows takeaway, home delivery of food items from hotels, eateries shops beyond 4p.m

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allowed takeaway and home delivery of food items from eateries and restaurants beyond the limitation of 4 p.m. in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allowed takeaway and home delivery of food items from eateries and restaurants beyond the limitation of 4 p.m. in the interest of public service.

According to a notification of Relief and Settlement Department issued here, the takeaway and home delivery of food items from hotels, restaurants and eateries shops would continue after 4 p.m. in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate people during Ramazan.