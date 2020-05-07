- Home
KP Govt Allows Takeaway, Home Delivery Of Food Items From Hotels, Eateries Shops Beyond 4p.m
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:08 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has allowed takeaway and home delivery of food items from eateries and restaurants beyond the limitation of 4 p.m. in the interest of public service.
According to a notification of Relief and Settlement Department issued here, the takeaway and home delivery of food items from hotels, restaurants and eateries shops would continue after 4 p.m. in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate people during Ramazan.