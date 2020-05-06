UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Allows Taking Dead Bodies Of Corona Victims To House For Burial

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

KP govt allows taking dead bodies of corona victims to house for burial

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allowed taking dead bodies of corona victims to house for coffin, bath and burial but under the defined guidelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allowed taking dead bodies of corona victims to house for coffin, bath and burial but under the defined guidelines.

According to KP Health Department so far no case of coronavirus contraction has been reported from a dead body to human life from across the globe. It said that keeping in view the fact the provincial government has issued necessary guidelines to relatives of the deceased persons for taking dead body to home.

It said that relatives would not touch the dead body without wearing gloves and masks. The dead body would be covered by either cloth coffin or plastic bags for burial.

Similarly, the relatives of deceased persons have been allowed to give bath but having gloves, masks and protective glace put on. The last sighting of the dead body is also allowed by the government but through maintaining social distancing.

Health Department said designated staff of the government would supervise the whole burial process as part of precautionary measures.

It is to mention here that earlier the corona victim's body was not allowed to be taken home and burial was also done in isolation by the specially designated staff of the government.

