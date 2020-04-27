KP govt allows 'tandoors', handcarts to continue work after 4p.m: Relief Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has allowed "tandoors" and push handcarts to continue work after 4p.m. to facilitate people during Ramazan.

According to a notification of the Relief and Resettlement Department, the decision has been taken to provide relief to people during Ramazan ul Mubarak.