UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Allows To Start Desert Rally From Mar 26

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

KP govt allows to start desert rally from Mar 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allowed the desert jeep rally on the CPEC route to Zhob-Balochistan in view of coronavirus cases in the southern districts, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

A 172 km long desert rally will be held from March 26 to 28. The rally participants must submit a negative coronavirus test result with only a maximum of two persons allowed in a vehicle, the statement said.

It was also clarified that the government imposed a ban on the gathering of more than 50 persons while use of masks and sanitizers is mandatory.

In case of violation of SOPs, the rally will be canceled at any time, the statement further said.

The event would portray a positive and softer image of Pakistan abroad and would highlight the real beauty of south Punjab's landscape.

More than 100 Racers from all over Pakistan will challenge the toughest route in different categories.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Vehicle CPEC March Event All From Government Jeep Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

51 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

2 hours ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.