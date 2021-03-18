KP govt allows to start desert rally from Mar 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allowed the desert jeep rally on the CPEC route to Zhob-Balochistan in view of coronavirus cases in the southern districts, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

A 172 km long desert rally will be held from March 26 to 28. The rally participants must submit a negative coronavirus test result with only a maximum of two persons allowed in a vehicle, the statement said.

It was also clarified that the government imposed a ban on the gathering of more than 50 persons while use of masks and sanitizers is mandatory.

In case of violation of SOPs, the rally will be canceled at any time, the statement further said.

The event would portray a positive and softer image of Pakistan abroad and would highlight the real beauty of south Punjab's landscape.

More than 100 Racers from all over Pakistan will challenge the toughest route in different categories.