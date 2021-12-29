KP Govt announces 1200 paid internships of 'social media influencers' for youth

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced 1200 paid internships of social media influencers to train KP youth for dealing with propagandas on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced 1200 paid internships of social media influencers to train KP youth for dealing with propagandas on social media.

The interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting https://internships.kp.gov.pk before January 11, 2022.

The monthly stipend for the internship was Rs 25,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister in his tweet invited the entire youngster having completed 12th grade or diploma holder of associate engineering to avail the opportunity in the best national interest.

Kamran said that internship would help provincial departments to combat propagandas on social media and to prevent spread of fake news.