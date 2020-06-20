UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Announces Auction Of Royalty Collection For Financial Year 2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:13 AM

KP Govt announces auction of royalty collection for financial year 2020-21

The Directorate General Mines & Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar has announced the auction of royalty collection for the financial Year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Directorate General Mines & Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar has announced the auction of royalty collection for the financial Year 2020-21.

According to details the auction of Royalty collection contact shall be held for Divisions of Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, D.I.Khan Division/ Lakki Marwat, Malakand and New Merged Districts on June 22 at 11.

00 AM while contract period is from July 01, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The relevant officers have been directed to attend the office of the Director General Mines and Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar on the above schedule date and time to supervise the auction proceeding for award of contract of collection for Royalty on Major Minerals.

It was notified here Friday in an official letter by Assistant Director (Royalty) for Director General Directorate of Mines and Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Mardan Lakki Marwat Malakand June July 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

58 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

46 minutes ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 hours ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.