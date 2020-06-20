KP Govt announces auction of royalty collection for financial year 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

The Directorate General Mines & Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar has announced the auction of royalty collection for the financial Year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :

According to details the auction of Royalty collection contact shall be held for Divisions of Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, D.I.Khan Division/ Lakki Marwat, Malakand and New Merged Districts on June 22 at 11.

00 AM while contract period is from July 01, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The relevant officers have been directed to attend the office of the Director General Mines and Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar on the above schedule date and time to supervise the auction proceeding for award of contract of collection for Royalty on Major Minerals.

It was notified here Friday in an official letter by Assistant Director (Royalty) for Director General Directorate of Mines and Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar.