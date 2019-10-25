KP Govt announces compensation package for traders of Mir Ali

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has fulfilled a pledge made with the people of newly merged tribal districts by approving compensation package for the traders of sub-division Mir Ali of District North Waziristan who suffered losses during insurgency and operation against militant outfits

Addressing a traders' delegation from sub-division Mir Ali of District North Waziristan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said the provision of compensation and relief to victims of terrorism was the duty of government.

Provincial Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, MPA Iqbal Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

The traders' delegation was represented by the President of Traders Union Mir Ali, Zahin Khan, General Secretary Mukhtiar Ayub and others.

The chief minister said the speedy development of the newly merged tribal districts and provision of basic facilities to the local settlement was the top most priority of the provincial government.

He stated that 3706 traders from sub-division Mir Ali of District North Wazirstan would be compensated by providing them Rs 2809.

32 million.

The CM said despite financial constraints, the provincial government has allocated the largest ever Annual Development Program for the newly merged tribal districts whereas the development strategy has been bifurcated into short, medium and long term development targets.

He maintained that missing facilities in schools and hospitals of the newly merged tribal districts are being fulfilled on emergency basis whereas livelihood opportunities are also being provided to the youth of the tribal districts by provision of Interest Free Loans under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme. Similarly, free health coverage to all the people of the newly merged tribal districts is already being provided through Sehat Insaf Card.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to facilitate and ease up the procedure for provision of loans so that the maximum number of deserving people could be benefited from the scheme.

The chief minister also directed the cabinet committee to ensure resolution of the issues of traders in Miran Shah on priority basis.