PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Wednesday announced Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 8th to 12th.

In a notification issued by KP Administration Department marked July 8 to 12th as public holidays of Eid-ul-Adha, (1443 A.H.)