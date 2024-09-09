KP govt announces establishment of KMU branches in DI Khan, Karak, Chitral, NMDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish Khyber Medical University (KMU) Health Institutes in DI Khan, Karak, Chitral, and Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

This initiative is part of the government's commitment to providing education and health facilities in remote and underserved areas of the province.

A KMU delegation recently visited DI Khan, Karak, Bajaur, and Mohmand districts under the direction of the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Mr. Meena Khan Afridi, to evaluate the sites for these new institutes.

Meena Khan Afridi emphasized that delivering quality education and healthcare services to the integrated tribal and remote districts remains a top priority for the current provincial government.

"The establishment of allied health institutes managed by KMU in these underserved areas is aimed at providing much-needed education and health facilities. This is a core mission of our government," stated Meena Khan Afridi during a series of meetings held on the project. An important meeting was held yesterday, attended by VC KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, officials from the Higher Education Department, and relevant KMU staff.

Provincial Minister further remarked, "The implementation of this crucial project will offer the youth in these districts access to high-quality medical education, right at their doorstep.

We are committed to ensuring that all necessary resources and facilities are provided to KMU to make this initiative a success."

The KMU Health Institutes will not only provide modern health education but will also serve as training centers designed to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals in the region.

These institutes will offer specialized clinical services in areas such as diabetes, hypertension, gastroenterology, physiotherapy, nutrition, radiology, and laboratory services, which will be integrated with the main hospital of KMU.

The provincial government, through the Higher Education Department, will ensure that KMU has access to all the required infrastructure and resources to establish these institutes. Minister Afridi will personally oversee the progress of the project on a weekly basis, while Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Haq has committed to ensuring that both academic classes and clinical services will begin in the current academic session.

This initiative is expected to greatly benefit local communities, marking a significant milestone in the government's efforts to raise healthcare standards across the province.