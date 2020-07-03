KP Govt announces financial assistance for ailing journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has announced financial assistance for the treatment of ailing senior journalist, Naveed Alam.

Talking to the ailing journalist in his office here Friday, the Advisor to KP CM assured financial assistance for the treatment of the unemployed senior journalist.

The advisor said that the provincial government respects, the 20 years long services of the ailing journalist and anxious to address the hardships of the journalists.

He said that the provincial government has taken several steps for the welfare of the journalists and will continue working for welfare of the journalists' community in future too.