KP Govt Announces Food Package For Flood Affectees
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a food package of Rs.15, 000 for each flood affected family in various district of the province.
This was announced during a meeting held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. The meeting reviewed relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected districts of the province.
The meeting was attended via video link by deputy commissioners from Buner, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Battagram, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Swabi and Tank, along with the chief secretary and other senior officials.
Officials briefed the chief minister that 70 to 80% data of damaged properties and infrastructure had been compiled, with the remainder to be completed shortly.
The chief minister directed authorities to prepare cheques by Friday afternoon for immediate disbursement of food package payments adding that each affected family will receive Rs15,000, which will be transferred through mobile banking.
He said that compensation for fully destroyed houses had been increased from Rs. 400,000 to Rs1.00 million, while partially damaged homes would now receive Rs 300,000 instead of Rs100,000, and added that the losses of livestock would also be compensated.
He said that for livestock losses, Rs 500 million have been allocated to the Livestock Department to provide both fodder for livestock in the affected areas.
Gandapur also instructed officials to give special attention to the affectees of Bajaur saying that voluntarily displaced families there should also be provided the Rs15, 000 food package. He further directed that surveys of losses in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan be started immediately.
The chief minister said that owners of vehicles swept away by floods would be compensated Rs 500,000 per vehicle, and a case to this end would be presented to the cabinet for approval.
He also ordered district administrations to make full preparations for the expected second spell of monsoon rains, including precautionary measures in vulnerable areas.
Populations at risk from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Upper Chitral and Upper Swat should be temporarily relocated to safer places, he said, while tourists in those regions should also be restricted to secure zones.
