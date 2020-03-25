KP Govt announces general holidays till March 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information, Ajmal Wazir Tuesday announced that from March 24 to March 28 the provincial government has announced general holidays across the province.

However, compulsory service providing departments including health, police, district administration and secretariat would be exempted.

Addressing a press conference through video link here, he said that ban on inter-district transport that was imposed for a period of three days (March 22 to 24) has now been extended till March 29 while through another notification the government has also banned intra-district transport.

Ajmal Wazir said that they are fully aware of the hardships faced by the people, but their life is also dear to them.

He said for the sake of protecting the lives of the people and prevention of the outbreak of the pandemic taking harsh decisions were inevitable.

He further said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is monitoring overall situation in the province and for this purpose, he has visited Command & Control Centre at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar and reviewed steps taken so far.

The Chief Minister, he said has also visited Quarantine Centre established for pilgrims near Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway at Duranpur and expressed satisfaction over arrangements.

Similarly, he said that the Chief Minister has also presided over a meeting of the Provincial Task Force to review precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus in the province.

Talking about latest situation of Coronavirus in the province, Ajmal Wazir said that the number of confirmed cases has been increased from 31 to 38 while suspected cases are 448 that shows an increase of 235 cases.

He said that 120 cases have been proved negative while the result of the tests of 290 cases has yet to come.