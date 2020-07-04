KP govt announces health assistance to ailing senior journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has announced financial assistance for the treatment of ailing senior journalist Naveed Alam.

The provincial government will provide financial support for the treatment of the illness.

He expressed these views while meeting senior journalist Naveed Alam in his office. The Information Adviser said that the government values the journalist who has been serving the people through journalism for more than two decades.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have taken many steps for the welfare of journalists. He said that the government would continue to work for the betterment of the journalist community in the future as well.