KP Govt Announces Interest-free Loan For Govt Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced an interest-free loan scheme to provide financial support for government employees.

According to official documents on Wednesday, employees from grade 1 to 17 and above will be eligible to receive loans ranging from Rs. 8,000 to Rs.

250,000. The scheme is aimed at facilitating the purchase of bicycles, motorcycles and cars.

The repayment of loans will be made through monthly salary deductions in easy installments.

The provincial government has allocated Rs. 350 million for this scheme to ensure that a maximum number of employees can benefit from the facility.

