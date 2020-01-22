UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Announces June 30 As Deadline For Completion Of Gigantic BRT Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:15 AM

KP Govt announces June 30 as deadline for completion of gigantic BRT project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday announced June 30 as deadline for completion of ongoing gigantic Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday announced June 30 as deadline for completion of ongoing gigantic Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Peshawar.

The announcement was made by Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad and Spokesman of KP government, Ajmal Wazir while addressing a joint press conference here at Civil Secretariat.

Addressing the conference, Shah Muhammad said BRT project will complete in June 2020, six months before the stipulated period of 2021.

In the agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) the completion period of BRT was agreed as 2021, but we are competing it around six months earlier, they added.

Transport Port Minister said the project was launched for the benefit of masses, but was politicized by opposition parties.

He also urged media to extend support to provincial government in completion of this mega project of public interest.

In response to a question about early completion of deadlines, Shah Muhammad said if the project was completed in haste, it would not have achieved international standards.

He said the project was launched in the wake of traffic problems being faced by dwellers of Peshawar. The objective of BRT was to provide a modern and well equipped transport facility to the travelers, he added.

Shah Muhammad said government was trying to complete before the announced deadline and may succeed in inaugurating the project before the given time.

He said delay in project completion was also caused due to change in government including three months interim period.

To a question about any further delay in project completion after the new announcement, Transport Minister said agreement has been signed with the contractor after which the June deadline was given.

If he (contractor) failed to meet the deadline, he will be fined heavily for delay, Shah Muhammad warned.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic May June 2020 Asian Development Bank Media Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

Reporters Without Borders Looking Into Situation W ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Strengthens Quarantine Border Control Over ..

24 minutes ago

US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to ..

29 minutes ago

Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Chou ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.