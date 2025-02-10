(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally announced the largest sports event in the history of the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025.

These games, are set to begin on the 20th of this month. They will feature 17 men's and 12 women's events, with a total of 2,500 athletes from all seven regions of the province participating and showcasing their remarkable skills until the 23rd of February.

In this regard the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan stated that in accordance with the vision of founding chairman Imran Khan, the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, is providing youth with healthy sports activities so they can shine their talents and move toward a brighter future.

He further mentioned that under his leadership being a sports minister, the entire team of the Sports Department is working hard to promote and develop sports in the province to provide opportunities for positive and healthy activities for the youth.

He added that the organization of such a major event by the current provincial government is a unique honor for the province.

