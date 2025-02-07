Open Menu

KP Govt Announces Mourning On Demise Of Prince Agha Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM

KP Govt announces mourning on demise of Prince Agha Khan

Expressing profound grief on behalf of the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a "Day of National Mourning" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday (tomorrow), the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His Highness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Expressing profound grief on behalf of the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a "Day of National Mourning" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday (tomorrow), the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His Highness.

The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the 8th of February, 2025.

This was announced here in a notification issued by the Administration Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday.

