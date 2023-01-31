UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Announces One-day Mourning

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

KP govt announces one-day mourning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :In view of the two most unfortunate incidents of capsizing of a boat full of children at Tanda Dam, Kohat on January 29 and the terrorist attack at Police Lines, Peshawar, causing irreparable loss of human lives, the provincial government with a deep sense of grief and sorrow has announced Tuesday (Today), the January 31.

01.2023 as a day of mourning throughout the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official notification issued here Tuesday.

The National Flag is flying at half-mast throughout the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, government offices remain open.

