KP govt announces one-day mourning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :In view of the two most unfortunate incidents of capsizing of a boat full of children at Tanda Dam, Kohat on January 29 and the terrorist attack at Police Lines, Peshawar, causing irreparable loss of human lives, the provincial government with a deep sense of grief and sorrow has announced Tuesday (Today), the January 31.

01.2023 as a day of mourning throughout the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official notification issued here Tuesday.

The National Flag is flying at half-mast throughout the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, government offices remain open.