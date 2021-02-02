KP Govt. announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday announced public holiday on February 5 to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The announcement was made to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to support them morally in their struggle to get right of self determination from illegal occupation of India.

As part of the solidarity, one minute silence would also be observed at 10:00 AM across the province on the day, said a notification issued here.