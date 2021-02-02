UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt. Announces Public Holiday On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

KP Govt. announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday announced public holiday on February 5 to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The announcement was made to express solidarity with Kashmiris and to support them morally in their struggle to get right of self determination from illegal occupation of India.

As part of the solidarity, one minute silence would also be observed at 10:00 AM across the province on the day, said a notification issued here.

Related Topics

India Khyber Pakhtunkhwa February From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

54 minutes ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

59 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.