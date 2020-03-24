KP Govt announces public holidays till Mar 28 : KP spokesman

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced public holidays till March 28 across the province and has banned public transport for seven-day as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced public holidays till March 28 across the province and has banned public transport for seven-day as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media, KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir said on Tuesday that 38 cases of corona were confirmed in KP, 235 are suspected, 120 found negative and three deaths were reported.

The government was monitoring the situation on hourly basis and facts would be presented before public, he told.

The government had put in place several stringent precautionary measures only to create public distancing and restrain the spread of corona pandemic in the province.

He, Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan was himself monitoring the corona situation by visiting different areas and supervising the special cells set up each at CM secretariat, health directorate, Relief Department and at all DC offices.

Ajmal said KP government was also in coordination with Pak Army to control the situation, adding that in case of any emergency or outbreak help of Military would be sought.

He urged the masses to cooperate with the government and district administration in this hour of test instead of getting annoyed with the stringent measures put in place by the government for public safety.

The KP spokesman further said at present KP CM had appointed 1299 new doctors in the province in the wake of corona pandemic while 26 high dependency hospitals had been set up across the province, adding that 20 were at backup.

He said 250 suspected persons had been quarantined at Gomal Medical College and Darazinda quarantine center in DI Khan with 15 cases found positive.

Ajmal said that KP government was fully ready to deal with corona pandemic and protect lives of people. He said with the passage of time more improvement would be brought in the measures as new additional health care equipment would be received soon.