UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt. Announces Public Holidays Till March 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

KP govt. announces public holidays till March 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has declared public holidays up to March 28, 2020 with immediate effect following threats of coronavirus spread.

A notification to close all the departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 24 to 28 in wake of possible spread of coronavirus issued on Saturday, said Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir.

Public transport has also been banned in all districts till March 28 which also included buses, wagons, taxis and auto-rickshaws. Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned inter-district transport from March 23.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays March 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

3 seconds ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

4 seconds ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

6 seconds ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

7 seconds ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

40 minutes ago

Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.