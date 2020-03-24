KP govt. announces public holidays till March 28

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has declared public holidays up to March 28, 2020 with immediate effect following threats of coronavirus spread.

A notification to close all the departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 24 to 28 in wake of possible spread of coronavirus issued on Saturday, said Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir.

Public transport has also been banned in all districts till March 28 which also included buses, wagons, taxis and auto-rickshaws. Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned inter-district transport from March 23.