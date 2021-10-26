KP Govt announces Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday announced the Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship for the students of all districts including newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday announced the Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship for the students of all districts including newly merged districts.

Under the initiative a scholarship amounting to Rs.25,000/- would be paid to 7000 students including both girls and boys for a period of two years. An unified quota has been fixed for both boys and girls.

He made this announcement while presiding over a meeting of the Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship here. Besides, Secretary Education, Yahya Akhundzada, Special Secretary Education, Shehbaz Tahir Nadeem, Additional Secretary (Reforms), Ashfaq Ahmad and other higher authorities of the education department were also present on the occasion.

According to the quota 10% each share in the scholarship has been allocated for the government employees up to Grade-5 and sports while 50% of it will be given on merit basis and remaining to the needy students.

The admission of students in public sector schools and obtaining at least 60% marks are mandatory for the applicants and the same conditionalities will also be required for the students of intermediate level.

Similarly, the applicant should not be receiving any other scholarship and the presentation of the distinction holding certificate is also mandatory.

The provincial minister said that deserving students will get these scholarships on need and merit basis and for this purpose they will be required to deposit income certificates and other necessary documents.

Educational board will prepare a district list of the candidate while for further scrutiny of documents and payment of scholarship a Deputy Commissioner (DC) headed) district committee will also be constituted. Other members will include representatives from the education department, Baitul Maal and the district Zakat committee.