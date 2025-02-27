KP Govt Announces Ramazan, Eid Package For Deserving Families
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the continuation of its Ramadan and Eid relief package initiative for this year, following the success of last year's program
The Spokesperson for KP government Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, while addressing the media, stated that the package aims to provide financial assistance to deserving families across the province during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid.
Under this initiative, each eligible family will receive Rs. 10,000 as part of the relief package.
The provincial government has estimated that over 1 million deserving families will benefit from this assistance. The aid will be distributed transparently through banks and Easypaisa, with the entire process set to be completed before the 15th of Ramadan.
To ensure that beneficiaries receive the full amount, the provincial government has decided to cover all bank and disbursement charges.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued strict directives to ensure the distribution process is carried out with complete transparency and efficiency, so that the aid reaches the intended recipients without any delays or discrepancies.
In a special directive, the Chief Minister has instructed that orphans and victims of terrorism be given priority in receiving the relief package.
Additionally, the transgender community in the province will also be provided with the package on a priority basis, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusivity and support for marginalized groups.
This initiative underscores the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's dedication to supporting vulnerable communities during the holy month of Ramazan and Eid.
