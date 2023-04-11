KP govt announces reforms in Revenue Deptt to facilitate people

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced different reforms in the Revenue department to improve service delivery and facilitate people.

The government decided to simplify people's related affairs of the revenue and patwari department and imposed a ban on all kinds of transfers and postings, including of the patwaris, said Pir Haroon Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister in a statement on Tuesday.

However, prior permission would be taken for any transfer due to unavoidable circumstances, he added.

He said that all affairs of patwaris would be performed in the government's fixed offices and patwar houses rather than in private patwari centres.

Shah said strict disciplinary action would be taken against absent employees and those paying unnecessary visits to the government offices for transfer and choice postings.

All the patwari issues would be performed by the appointed patwari and there would be a complete ban on keeping a private patwari.

He said it was decided to constitute provincial and districts level committees with members of highly reputable personalities and the government officials for speedy redressal of the peoples' complaints and provision of quick services to the masses.

Similarly, special committees comprising officials of the administration and police officers would be constituted to prevent illegal occupation of all types of lands particularly properties/communal lands of the widows and orphans. These committees would work with consultation of religious scholars and local elders, he concluded.