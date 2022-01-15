UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Announces Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen Scholarships For Seminary Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 4,130 Rahmatul-Lilalameen scholarships 2021-22 for various categories to facilitate seminary students of newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced 4,130 Rahmatul-Lilalameen scholarships 2021-22 for various categories to facilitate seminary students of newly merged districts.

According to a notification issued by Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday, the students who had obtained minimum 60 percent marks from seminary registered with Wifaqul Madaris or any other board affiliated with Directorate General of Religious education, Islamabad can submit their online application on a website aima.

kp.gov.pk/scholarship.

The interested candidates can contact Auqaf Department on telephone No. 091-9223441 or visit to office located on Khyber Road, Peshawar in case of any inconvenience in submission of application.

