KP Govt Announces Restoration Of Public Transport From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

KP Govt announces restoration of public transport from Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of Provincial Task Force with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair here Friday decided to restore public transport from Monday to facilitate people.

The meeting directed all divisional commissioners to examine and finalise restoration of intra and inter-district pubic transport under their original jurisdiction as regional transport offices while looking at the medical advice and administrative measures, said a spokesman of Relief Department in a statement here.

"These measures will be done within the weekend as Chief Minister will announce restoration of transport from Monday.

" For requirement of transport restoration among districts which are in more than one division, a case will be sent to Provincial Transport Authority and Department.

The meeting directed for immediate meetings with transporters' associations on standard operating procedues and that fare will be chaged according to the notified petroleum prices reduced recently.

The Chief Secretary KP has directed the Commissioners to take necessary measures in that regard.

