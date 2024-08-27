Open Menu

KP Govt Announces Rs 10 Mln For Families Of Balochistan Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a compensation amount of Rs 10 million each to the families of those martyred in recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The announcement was made on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to show solidarity with the people of Punjab and martyrs.

Muzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance, said that the provincial government deeply sympathizes with the families of the martyrs. He emphasized that both the government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have faced the scourge of terrorism, fully understand the pain and suffering caused by such tragic incidents.

He said that the party's leadership strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and expressed their sorrow and solidarity with the affected families, underscoring their commitment to stand by them during this difficult time.

Muzammil Aslam said that terrorist incidents in North Waziristan have also claimed the lives of five individuals. The provincial government has extended the same martyrs' package to the families of these victims.

